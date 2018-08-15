हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

72nd Independence Day: Tight security cover in Delhi; thousands of security personnel deployed around Red Fort

With the nation gearing up to celebrate its 72nd independence, around 70,000 Delhi Police personnel have been stationed to ensure safety and security across the national capital.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Heavy security arrangements, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and thousands of security personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort, ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the occasion of Independence Day. In addition, over 500 CCTV cameras and kite catchers have been stationed inside the premises of the fort.

As many as 36 women personnel of the Delhi Police Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit have been deployed this year to guard the venue.

Nearly 10,000 cops have been deployed in the Mughal-era fort, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister's address on Wednesday.

At the Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layer of the security cordon, while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles, senior police officials said.

Delhi Police has already prohibited aerial activities, including para-gliding, flying UAVs and hot air balloons, across the city. The buildings facing the Red Fort will be secured by police and paramilitary personnel.

The will be PM Modi's last Independence Day speech ahead of the 2019 general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

