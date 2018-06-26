हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
7th Pay Commission

7th pay commission: No more overtime payment for employees, decides Modi government

The central government has decided that no government staff, apart from operational staff members, will be paid overtime. The Union Ministry for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has made the decision on the basis of the recommendations of the seventh pay commission. It will be applicable for staff members of all ministries under the government of India.

Operational staff are the non-ministerial non-gazetted members who take care of infrastructure and logistics in an office. They are governed by statutory provisions. The government has asked all ministries to prepare a list of all operational staff members.

The government has further decided that there will be no change in overtime allowance for the operational staff members. They will also need the approval of their senior officials to claim the amount in lieu of overtime.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Modi government has gone for the move as the expenditure for paying salary over the years has risen substantially.

The statement further said that the Union government has asked all ministries to prepare a list of operational staff with full justification for inclusion of a particular category. The government may also link the overtime allowance with biometric attendance system. Overtime allowance or OTA for the operational staff will not be revised. They would get the amount as per its order issued in 1991.

