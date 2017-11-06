A Dialogue With JC: For PM Modi it's India first, says Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in an interview with Zee Media's Executive Director and CEO of its Regional Channels Jagdeesh Chandra on Sunday underlined the priority areas of his government and talked about his journey to the top post in the state.

"I never thought i would join politics. I was active in politics but never thought would contest elections. But had surely thought of doing social work. I was studying in Intermediate when I came in contact with the RSS. I met PM Narendra Modi when he was in-charge of Uttarakhand. Then I got an opportunity to learn from him... By 2002, the political atmosphere had changed. At that time Narendra bhai told me no to say no to contesting elections.

On asked as to what he thought was PM Modi's biggest contribution, the Uttarakhand CM said, "His biggest contribution is the fact that the whole world is giving importance to India. We are respected everywhere. Today, the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is chanted all over the world. Secondly, PM Modi kept jis word of a corruption-free India. In the last three years, no finger has been raised at this government over corruption. The whole world is appreciating the note ban decision. Whatever decisions PM Modi has taken, it has been for the nation. The nation is first for him.

Speaking about BJP Amit Shah, Rawat said, "Amit bhai is a very good strategist. He also had the capacity to take quick decisions. For example, to decide to contest the elections alone in Maharashtra was a historic decision by him.

Exuding confidence about BJP's prospects in upcoming elections, he maintained, "I cam say that in Karnataka and Odisha BJP will form government. In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat too we are winning.

On being asked as to whether it was odd to have Congress rebels in his Cabinet, Rawat they had adopted the BJP in totality. "Nothing odd in it as they have accepted BJP's ideology completely," he said.

He also said that there were no differences with the former Congress leaders who were in BJP now.

Throwing light on talks about CBI enquiry regarding national highway, the Uttarakhand CM said that SIT had completed its investigation to an extent. "I want to assure that the investigation is solid," he said.

Moving further he said that his government was working for farmers and sanctioning them easy loans.

On 'mining mafia' Rawat said, "We have handled the mining mafia withing two months. We are also arresting those who are dealing with illegal liquor."

However, he clarified that as of now his government was not thinking of liquour ban.

Describing steps taken by the BJP government regarding 'chardham', Rawat said there was rail, road and air connectivity.

Backing Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, he said that there was no fresh controversy between minorities and the BJP government regarding Ayodhya. "If Ram temple is built, it will be withing the legal framework," he pointed out.

Talking about 2019 General Elections, Rawat was of the view that people wanted Modi to become PM again. "There is no leadership like PM Modi. He has taken historic decisions like GST. His support has increased."