Jammu and Kashmir

A former terrorist, BJP's Srinagar candidate for local polls says, working for peace now

A former terrorist, BJP&#039;s Srinagar candidate for local polls says, working for peace now

The BJP candidate from Srinagar who will be contesting for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is Mohammad Farooq Khan, a former terrorist.

Khan whose origin was questioned alleging that he was from Nepal said that he will file an FIR if the people who accused him don't apologise.

"I didn't come from Nepal. I've completed my jail term of 10.5 years. I'm going to file FIR against those who've said that I came from Nepal if they don't apologise," said Farooq Khan.

The former terrorist said that earlier he was associated with the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. 

After completing a term of more than ten years, Khan formed the J&K Human Welfare Organisation for the rehabilitation of former terrorists. He said, "I was in Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. After coming out of prison, I formed J&K Human Welfare Organisation for rehabilitation of ex-militants."

Khan regretted that even after he gave up militancy, no one supported him. He said, "No one supported me, not even those for whom I picked gun. I didn't know they were only counting notes. People were abusing me earlier and are abusing me even today though I am working for peace now. I will win and spend my earnings on rehabilitation of former terrorists and for the education of their children. I didn't surrender on rehabilitation policy."

The polls in the state will be held in four phases -- October 8, October 10, October 13 and October 16. The counting shall take place on October 20.

