हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

A hug and a wink: Rahul Gandhi's killer moves in Lok Sabha sets Twitter on fire

Rahul's wink took Twitter by storm as people took to the social media platform to tweet about it.

A hug and a wink: Rahul Gandhi&#039;s killer moves in Lok Sabha sets Twitter on fire

New Delhi: In a move that stunned everyone, Congress President Rahul Gandhi ended his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday by hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that was followed by a wink at his fellow Congress lawmakers.

Rahul had already been a hot topic on the micro-blogging site Twitter with #bhookampaagayahai as one of the top trending topics since the morning and his wink took Twitter by storm as people took to the social media platform to tweet about it. The people congratulated him on winning hearts with his speech and wink. However, there were several criticisms that followed.

Check how Twitterati flooded the social media platform with their reactions:

Rahul launched an aggressive attack on PM Modi and his government's policies. But no one expected his speech to end with a hug to the PM and then wink at a party colleague. The Congress President called the promises and claims of the PM as 'Joomla', and added that the assurances which had won PM Modi elections in 2014 are still awaited and that the ground reality is far from what is being projected. 

Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra Modiano-confidence motionLok Sabha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close