A Raja's emotional letter to Karunanidhi: Place 2G verdict at your feet with gratitude

NEW DELHI: A day after his acquittal in the 2G spectrum scam case, former telecom minister A Raja wrote an emotional letter to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M Karunanidhi and placed the verdict at "his feet with gratitude".



"Who will punish those who tainted your 80-year public life? I place the 2G verdict on your feet with gratitude. You preserved me in snow so I wouldn't dissolve in the spectrum battle

I'm waiting to hear your words," he wrote.

"Spectrum attack tainted an ideological movement. Spectrum politics gave a handle to those who couldn't shrink your governance. Spectrum battle conceived by individuals and waged by institutions including CVC, CBI, JVC," he added.

He even called it a "shame that even UPA govt couldn't realise it was trapped in the plot to bring it down."

He also hit out at the media for not verifying the facts in the case. "The spectrum cartel was broken to pave way for the WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter revolution. Calling it a crime and jailing for this will happen only in India. The press and media which refused to research and showed vulgar interest on the spectrum, wouldn't 'see' the social perspective," he wrote.

On Thursday, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted all the accused in the scam, including A Raja and another DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

The CBI announced it would challenge the verdict, citing the court may have had not appreciated the evidence in its proper perspective.