A shot of Nimbu Paani, a glass of syrup: Code words developed to meet booze demand in Gujarat
According to sources, alcohol mafia plans to smuggle in booze from neighbouring states even as some candidates try to lure electorates with the promise of liquor in the dry state.
New Delhi: Gujarat has been a dry state for decades. Yet, several candidates and political leaders are reportedly promising to make it rain booze ahead of elections next month - all in return for valuable electoral support.
According to sources, demand for booze in the state has shot up in the run-up to the elections and alcohol mafia is attempting to cash in courtesy certain political figures demanding alcohol for party workers and vote bank. In a state where alcohol is strictly prohibited, a code word has been assigned to each variety of commonly-consumed liquor.
Kaala Khatta - Whiskey
Nimbu Paani - Vodka
Tonic - Gin
Syrup/Davaa - Rum
Gaathiya - Beer
Kishmish - Wine
Alcohol is being smuggled into Gujarat from adjoining states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It has also been learnt that three districts in Maharashtra - Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar - are particularly being eyed by alcohol mafia to smuggle in their consignments.
To outwit authorities, the alcohol mafia has also reportedly ditched the much-used route through Palghar district which has been under Excise Department's watch. Instead, new entry points have been chosen and another set of codewords - these for logistical purposes - have been developed.
Kaka - Police
Mehmaan - Public
Shaadi - Delivery location
1 kilo - 1 crate
Fafra - Full bottle
Distributing alcohol to gain electoral favour is strictly banned by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, smuggling alcohol into Gujarat then becomes a crime on two levels.