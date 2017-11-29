A shot of Nimbu Paani, a glass of syrup: Code words developed to meet booze demand in Gujarat

New Delhi: Gujarat has been a dry state for decades. Yet, several candidates and political leaders are reportedly promising to make it rain booze ahead of elections next month - all in return for valuable electoral support.

According to sources, demand for booze in the state has shot up in the run-up to the elections and alcohol mafia is attempting to cash in courtesy certain political figures demanding alcohol for party workers and vote bank. In a state where alcohol is strictly prohibited, a code word has been assigned to each variety of commonly-consumed liquor.

Kaala Khatta - Whiskey

Nimbu Paani - Vodka

Tonic - Gin

Syrup/Davaa - Rum

Gaathiya - Beer

Kishmish - Wine

Alcohol is being smuggled into Gujarat from adjoining states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It has also been learnt that three districts in Maharashtra - Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar - are particularly being eyed by alcohol mafia to smuggle in their consignments.

To outwit authorities, the alcohol mafia has also reportedly ditched the much-used route through Palghar district which has been under Excise Department's watch. Instead, new entry points have been chosen and another set of codewords - these for logistical purposes - have been developed.

Kaka - Police

Mehmaan - Public

Shaadi - Delivery location

1 kilo - 1 crate

Fafra - Full bottle

Distributing alcohol to gain electoral favour is strictly banned by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, smuggling alcohol into Gujarat then becomes a crime on two levels.