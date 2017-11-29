हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
A shot of Nimbu Paani, a glass of syrup: Code words developed to meet booze demand in Gujarat

According to sources, alcohol mafia plans to smuggle in booze from neighbouring states even as some candidates try to lure electorates with the promise of liquor in the dry state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 17:00 PM IST
Comments |
Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: Gujarat has been a dry state for decades. Yet, several candidates and political leaders are reportedly promising to make it rain booze ahead of elections next month - all in return for valuable electoral support.

According to sources, demand for booze in the state has shot up in the run-up to the elections and alcohol mafia is attempting to cash in courtesy certain political figures demanding alcohol for party workers and vote bank. In a state where alcohol is strictly prohibited, a code word has been assigned to each variety of commonly-consumed liquor. 

Kaala Khatta - Whiskey

Nimbu Paani - Vodka

Tonic - Gin

Syrup/Davaa - Rum

Gaathiya - Beer

Kishmish - Wine

Alcohol is being smuggled into Gujarat from adjoining states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It has also been learnt that three districts in Maharashtra - Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar - are particularly being eyed by alcohol mafia to smuggle in their consignments.

To outwit authorities, the alcohol mafia has also reportedly ditched the much-used route through Palghar district which has been under Excise Department's watch. Instead, new entry points have been chosen and another set of codewords - these for logistical purposes - have been developed.

Kaka - Police

Mehmaan - Public

Shaadi - Delivery location

1 kilo - 1 crate

Fafra - Full bottle

Distributing alcohol to gain electoral favour is strictly banned by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, smuggling alcohol into Gujarat then becomes a crime on two levels.

