A train with a view: Air-conditioned coaches to soon have a new window design

New Delhi: Indian Railways will soon have coaches with 'continuous windows' on the outside to lend trains a more aesthetic appearance.

The Integral Coach Factory - a production unit under the Ministry of Railways - is all set to introduce LACCN (LHB 3 Tier AC) Coach with additional glasses minus vertical pillars on the outside. This promises to add a more seamless appearance to the train. The vertical pillars on the inside though would remain as is.

ICF plans to introduce these windows to a number of trains in a phased manner.

Indian Railways is looking at upgrading its trains and services in a number of ways. While bio-toilets have been installed in several trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goel recently also warned caterers to improve quality of food served. He had said that quality over quantity should be strictly adhered to.

Apart from services on trains, safety and platform maintenance are key focus areas as well. Recently, Indian Railways announced that it has been testing drones which could help in navigation - especially during foggy winter months.