Aadhaar number not mandatory for students taking all-India exams, rules Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar number mandatory for enrollment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all-India exams.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on their website.

Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had told the apex court that it had not authorised CBSE for mandatorily taking Aadhar number of students for appearing in NEET examinations.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the apex court on Wednesday that like in Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam, other ID proofs can be given for the exams.

The UIDAI's remarks came on a plea challenging the decision of CBSE seeking mandatorily the Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment number from students who are aspiring to take up the NEET 2018 exams.

The Gujarat High Court had dismissed the plea on February 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government may be further extended beyond March 31, the Centre had indicated in the SC on Tuesday.

The Centre had said that since some more time would be needed to conclude the prolonged hearing in the Aadhaar case, the government may extend the deadline from March 31, 2018.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had agreed with the contention of Venugopal.

On December 15, 2018, the apex court had extended till March 31 2018, the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes.

Earlier on February 22, 2018, former Karnataka High Court judge Justice KS Puttaswamy had told the apex court that several deaths had reportedly taken place due to starvation on account of glitches in the Aadhaar-based public distribution system and the court must consider granting them compensation.

He had urged the bench to consider granting compensation to those who had suffered on the ground of exclusion due to Aadhaar, particularly the kin of the starvation death victims.

