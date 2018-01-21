AAP aaye, AAP chhaye: Shatrughan Sinha backs Kejriwal’s party against ‘politics of vendetta’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is battling a major crisis over Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 of its MLAs, has found a new supporter – veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha.

While suggesting AAP that it has no reason to worry, Sinha tweeted that “politics of vendetta or politics of vested interest just don’t last long”. He added, “Don’t worry, be happy”.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that AAP is the “talk of the town” and they do not have a reason to worry about the current situation.

‘AAP’ Aaye,

‘AAP’ Chhaye,

‘AAP’ hi ‘AAP’ Charcha ke Vishaye (talk of the town)!! Ghar ghar mein,

Har khabar mein,

Toh phir kis baat ki fikar ‘AAP’ ko? Politics of vendetta or politics of vested interests just don’t last long.

Don’t worry, be happy! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 21, 2018

This comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday claimed that it was being ‘victimised’ as its 20 MLAs face disqualification for holding offices of profit, even as it asserted that the party was 'not afraid of elections'.

The EC had said that the party MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held offices of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators, highly-placed sources said.

AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai alleged that the poll panel failed to give the party a hearing before sending its recommendations to the president.

"It is an undemocratic step. They are taking revenge from people of Delhi, the government and the Chief Minister of Delhi," he said.

The AAP leader said the appointment of parliamentary secretaries had come up in various other states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan, but only AAP was "being targeted".

"This is double standard. Doesn't the constitution apply to all? We are being victimised. It is worse than the British Raj," he said. The case of disqualification of AAP MLAs is up for hearing at the Delhi High Court on Monday.