AAP leader Ashutosh resigns from party citing 'personal reason'

New Delhi: In a setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior leader Ashutosh resigned from the party. The former AAP leader cited personal reasons as the reason for his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Ashutosh said, "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/ revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/ requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/ all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks."

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

In another tweet, he requested the media to respect his privacy. "To media friends. Please respect my privacy. I won't be giving any bite of any kind. Please cooperate," Ashutosh said.

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.