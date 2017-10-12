Aarushi murder case: Grandfather reacts to verdict, says grateful to HC
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were not guilty in the Aarushi Talwar murder case.
The 14-year-old girl was found dead at her Noida residence on May 16, 2008.
"Grateful to the court for the verdict, we always knew they were innocent,"said Aarushi's grandfather, following the HC verdict.