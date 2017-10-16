Aarushi Murder Case: Talwars to walk out of jail this afternoon

NEW DELHI: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the dentist couple acquitted of murdering their daughter Aarushi Talwar, will walk out of jail on Monday afternoon.

"The court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today," said D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail.

The Talwar's counsel will reach the special CBI court in the morning to finish all required procedure and paper work. The release order will be then be taken to Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

The couple was initially supposed to be released on Friday. However, jail authorities did not receive the court order leading to a two-day delay.

The Talwars will visit the Dasna Jail every 15 days to help inmates facing dental problems after their release, jail authorities said.

"We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it," Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya told reporters on Friday.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday cleared the couple of murdering their teen daughter and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

Since November 2013, the couple have been lodged in Dasna jail after a CBI special court convicted them in the double murder case of Aarushi and Hemraj.

Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit, inside the bedroom of her residence in Noida’s Jal Vayu Vihar in May 2008. Domestic help Hemraj, who was initially suspected to be the one behind the crime after he went missing following Aarushi’s murder, was found murdered

The case was initially probed by the Uttar Pradesh police and later, the investigation was handed over to the CBI.