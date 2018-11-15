ABVP suspends Ankiv Baisoya from party over 'fake degree' row, asks to quit as DUSU president

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday suspended Ankiv Baisoya from all the responsibilities of the RSS-affiliated student organisation until the inquiry over his fake degree is over.

According to news agency ANI, ABVP has asked Baisoya to resign from his post of DUSU president until the inquiry is over.

Earlier in September, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had alleged that the newly election DUSU president submitted fake degree for admission.

Thiruvalluvar University, of which Baisoya claimed to be a student of, had also released a statement earlier stating that Baisoya was never their student. They had informed the state government that Ankiv Baisoya was never enrolled in their university.

On their part, Delhi University officials had said they will hold a meeting to decide action in the matter.

The National Students' Association Of India also demanded an apology from BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for "cheating" the university administration and students.

The party also demanded their candidate Sunny Chill, to be declared as the students' union president and also repolling on ballot paper.

"The admission of the ABVP Candidate Ankiv Baisoya should be canceled from the DU on the ground of forgery. All those who were involved in fake admission racket be arrested including the university administration, the candidate himself for cheating the varsity and all those from the ABVP who backed the candidate," the NSUI said.

The NSUI members claimed that the university from where Baisoya did his graduation only has post-graduate courses and has Tamil as a compulsory language, adding they were sure Baisoya "could not even write his name in Tamil".

The Department of Buddhist Studies, where Baisoya is studying, has said it will hold a meeting to discuss the allegations and order inquiry into the matter.