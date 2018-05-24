Accept my challenge now: Tejashwi Yadav dares PM Narendra Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his challenge to "to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits and minorities."

While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018

"While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?," he tweeted on Thursday.

His challenge comes in the wake of a chain of fitness challenge that was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Rathore had shared his video doing pushups and challenged cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and shuttler Saina Nehwal to do so too. Virat in his reply, shared his video and nominated PM Modi, Anushka Sharma and fellow cricketer MS Dhoni to share their fitness videos.

Responding to Virat's tweet, the PM on Thursday said: "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit."

Tejashwi had attacked PM Modi on Wednesday too, over the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices. In a Facebook post, he had said: "Under the impressive captaincy of Modi ji, prices of petrol and diesel are close to hitting centuries in the oil game. Tears in the eyes of viewers, silence in the stadium."