Adnan Sami’s troupe called Indian dogs in Kuwait, Sushma Swaraj takes cognisance

Singer Adnan Sami and his troupe recently faced racist abuses during a trip to Kuwait. According to the Pakistani-origin singer, who is now an Indian citizen, said that his staff members were called “Indian dogs”. He took to Twitter to vent his anger and even tagged the Indian Embassy in Kuwait claiming he got no support in the foreign land.

The singer posted on the microblogging site: “We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm ‘Indian Dogs’! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?!”

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took cognisance of the issue and asked the noted singer to get in touch with her at the earliest. This certainly calmed the anger of Adnan Sami, who then tweeted thanks for the foreign minister.

He tweeted, “Thank you for your ever so prompt reply. Will call you & give you details. Thank you very much.”

Later, when the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Adnan, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter, the singer replied: "Thank you so much for your concern my dear. Sushma Swaraj is a lady full of heart and she is in touch with me and is looking after our people.

"I`m so proud that she is our foreign minister and looks after us all over the world," he said.