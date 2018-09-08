हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aero India 2019

Aero India 2019 to be held in Bengaluru from February 20

The government has decided to retain Bengaluru as the host city despite earlier reports that Lucknow could be preferred for the next edition of Aero India event.

Photo courtesy: Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that Aero India 2019 would be held between February 20 and 24 in Bengaluru.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows. A number of think-tanks from across the world are also expected to be in attendance in the event which is regarded as a major boost for both the domestic aviation industry as well as the 'Make in India' initiative of the Centre.

The event has been held in Bengaluru since its first edition in 1996. Last month, a controversy broke out when reports emerged that it could be shifted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in either October or November of this year itself. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara called the proposed step 'unfortunate' and alleged that the Centre wants to end the dominance of Bengaluru in the defence sector. Congress spokesperson and MP Rajeev Gowda also hit out at the Narendra Modi government claiming that his steps are 'seriously harming India and Karnataka'. 

The decision to keep Bengaluru as the host city, therefore, is likely to calm frayed nerves.

