After 54 years, Chinese soldier Wang Qi arrives in Beijing from India
New Delhi: Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over to India post the 1962 war and raised a family in Madhya Pradesh`s Balaghat district, arrived in Beijing on Saturday along with his family members.
According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup, two Indian mission officials are also travelling with Wang to their hometown in Shaanxi province.
He had left for his native country after five decades earlier today.
Wang, now 77, was caught for entering the Indian Territory shortly after the Sino-India War of 1962.
He was later released from jail and shifted to Tirodi village in Madhya Pradesh where he married a local woman and settled there ever since.
He flew to China with his wife Sushila, their son Vishnu and two other children. There, the family would travel to his native place in Shaanxi Province to meet Wang`s relatives.
