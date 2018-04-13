After Congress's chole bhature controversy, BJP leaders caught on camera snacking during fast

PUNE: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a fast on Thursday against the washout of recent Parliament session, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Pune were caught on camera snacking. The video comes just days after the BJP had trolled the Congress when photos of some of their leaders had surfaced where they were seen eating chole bhature when they had called for a fast against the Centre.

The two MLAs from Pune were caught on camera eating snacks at Jungli Maharaj road where all party leaders from the district had gathered to observe the nationwide fast on Thursday. The two BJP MLAs who were caught on camera are Bhimrao Tapkir who represents Khadakwasla constituency and Sanjay Bhegade who represents Maval constituency from Pune district.

#WATCH BJP Maharashtra MLAs Sanjay Bhegade and Bhimrao Tapkir seen eating during a meeting in Pune yesterday. BJP had called for a fast yesterday against the opposition stalling parliament pic.twitter.com/BnCjkT2jDq — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

In the video, Tapkir and Bhegade can be seen sitting next to each other and eating snacks from the plates kept in front of them. The video was shot at around 1 pm when the BJP leaders, including the PM, were on a nationwide fast.

Tapkir admitted to the mistake and said that it was unintentional. "While we were attending the meeting, the snacks were served to us a part of the protocol. We were also so engrossed in the meeting that we unintentionally ate some chips," Tapkir was reported as saying in the DNA.

He also said that was not a full meal that we were feasting on. "It was a matter of few chips and that is all. In fact, I had not eaten anything since morning and after that meeting also I did not eat anything," Tapkir said.

The Congress seems to be in no mood to spare the BJP which had taken potshots at their fast calling it a farce. A BJP leader had on April 9 tweeted a picture of Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely, eating chole bhature at a restaurant in New Delhi. The image had sparked strong reactions against the Congress.