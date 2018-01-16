After Doklam, China making use of fabricated fortifications on border with India: Sources

New Delhi: Months after the Doklam crisis when Indian and Chinese soldiers came eye to eye, the People's Liberation Army has begun making use of advanced technology all along the Sino-India border. Indian military intelligence has revealed that the latest additions are fabricated fortifications specially designed to shelter arms, equipment, personnel and observation stations from both plain sight and enemy attacks.

The fabricated fortifications are designed in a way that helps PLA erect them quickly and double up as a designed battlefield engineering support system. Its composed of the main frame with reactive projectile resistance and electromagnetic shielding systems. It can be assembled and dismantled multiple times, say sources in the Indian intelligence unit.

A Military Intelligence Report accessed by Zee News further reveals that The Defence Engineering Research Insitute of Academy of Military Science (AMS) of PLA has developed these special fortifications which have four major categories: a) Observation center, b) Shooting Command center, c) Personnel sheltering and d) Equipment sheltering.

Army reports say these fortifications have lightweight components, have a small size, are convenient for mobile transportation and have a flexible design construction.

That the Chinese Army has begun using these possibly show that while calm may have returned to the border, the PLA is still actively looking to enhance its operational ability on the Sino-India border.

