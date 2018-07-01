हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushma Swaraj

After facing online abuse, Sushma Swaraj hits back at trolls with a Twitter poll

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been facing wrath on social media ever since a controversy erupted over the issuance of passport to an interfaith couple. Tired of being trolled and accused of appeasing Muslims, the minister responded to her opposers with a Twitter poll. She stated that she had 'liked' a few tweets which condemned her and asked if her followers approve of such tweets.

"Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets ? Please RT," she tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, her husband Swaraj Kaushal had also tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to "teach" the minister "not to do Muslim appeasement".

A Passport Seva Kendra official, Vikas Mishra, in Lucknow was transferred after the interfaith couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications recently.

According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty. 

Asked whether the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating taking any action against the trolls, Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "The EAM (External Affairs Minister) has responded to those malicious tweets and the trolling which she was subjected to in her own way and in a manner which she deemed fit. I don't think I have anything further to add on that."

