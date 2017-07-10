After flip-flop, Rahul admits to meeting Chinese Ambassador Luo, says 'it's my job to be informed on critical issues'

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought to clear the air over his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui here, and said, "It is my job to be informed on critical issues".

His admission comes after the party initially denied such a meeting had taken place between the two only to change that stance sometime later.

The flip-flop created a controversy of a sort, prompting the BJP to demand the party to divulge details of the meeting, which came amid an ongoing stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Dokalam near the Sikkim border.

"Why the government is so concerned about me meeting an Ambassador. It's my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE and the Bhutanese Ambassador," he said in a tweet message.

Confirming about the meeting, party spokesman RS Surjewala said, "Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress president and vice president from time to time on a courtesy basis."

Surjewala said, "Nobody should attempt to sensationalize this."

Meanwhile, BJP's V Chauthaiwale criticised the Congress for not divulging details of the meeting, "In larger national interest, Rahul Gandhi should come out clean on this issue and tell what has gone into the discussion."

"We have in principle no objection if Rahul Gandhi meets any foreign diplomat," he added.

The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops was triggered by an attempt to construct a road by China's People's Liberation Army.

New Delhi has conveyed to China that such an action would represent a significant change of status quo with "serious" security implications. The road link could give China a major military advantage over India.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area. India argues that since it is a tri-junction involving the three countries, it also has a say in the issue, specially in the backdrop of 2012 agreement between special representatives of the two countries, that have till now held 19 rounds of talks.

Bhutan has no diplomatic ties with China. As a close friend and neighbour, Bhutan enjoys diplomatic and military support from India.