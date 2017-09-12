close
After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashwi Yadav’s Rs 40-crore Delhi house

The income tax (IT) department on Monday attached yet another Delhi-based property belonging to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav in the benami assets case. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 08:16
After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashwi Yadav’s Rs 40-crore Delhi house
File photo

NEW DELHI: The income tax (IT) department on Monday attached yet another Delhi-based property belonging to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav in the benami assets case. 

An IT officer confirmed that a New Friends Colony house was attached under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 

The department also issued a final attachment order against Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar. Attached properties include a house in Delhi's New Friends Colony, a farm house in Bijwasan area and nine plots in Jalalpur area of Patna.

In June 2017, the IT department served notices of asset attachment to Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi,  son Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Chanda, Ragini Yadav and Misa Bharti, and son-in-law Shailesh Kumar.

The department attached about over 12 plots and buildings based in Delhi and Bihar. The department has said these alleged benami assets bear a "deed" value of about Rs 9.32 crore. But the combined market value of all these properties were estimated at over Rs 170 crore.

The IT department is reportedly is in the process of issuing more attachment orders. 

Lalu's family has said the cases are the outcome of a "political vendetta" against them.

