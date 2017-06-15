After ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport, IndiGo, three other airlines ban TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy

New Delhi: Hours after the TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy allegedly hurled abuses at airport staff over being denied the boarding ticket for arriving late at the counter, the IndiGo and Air India banned the Telugu Desam Party legislator.

Earlier today, the TDP minister created a huge ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied a boarding pass for arriving late for his flight. The lawmaker also damaged a printer used by officials at IndiGo airline's check-in counter to print boarding passes.

However, like all other VVIPs, Reddy was let in by the airport officials to board the flight despite of his late arrival.

Later in the evening, an IndiGo official told the media that the airline was banning the lawmaker from its flights.

According to a TOI report, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathy Raju, was also present at the airport and reportedly backed his party's lawmaker. "He reached the airport on time. Perhaps the flight was overbooked," The Times of India quoted the minister saying.

This isn't the first time that Diwakar Reddy has faced allegations of misbehaving with airline staffers.

Last October, the Anantapur lawmaker was caught on camera creating a ruckus at the Vijayawada airport after he missed his flight, again because he had showed up well after the check-in counter had closed.

According to reports, he was alleged to have barged into the Air India office and damaged furniture.

Also to be noted, the TDP leader's son-in-law Deepak Reddy was arrested last week in a multi-crore land scam in Hyderabad.