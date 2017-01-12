After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education

New Delhi: A day after it was reported that Saudi Arabia has increased India's annual Haj quota from 1.36 lakh to 1.70 lakh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now demanded that the subsidy given to Muslim devotees be allotted for girls' education.

Through a tweet, Owaisi - a prominent Muslim leader and AIMIM's Hyderabad MP - had welcomed the Saudi Arabia government's decision and expressed his views on proper utilisation of the Haj subsidy given to pilgrims by the Indian government.

Saudi Arabia has increased Haj Quota to 1.70 from 1.30 we welcome it @naqvimukhtar Please remove Haj Subsidy 690 cr allot to Girls Eductn — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 11, 2017

The reaction from the AIMIM leader came a day after the Saudi Arabian government's decision to raise India's annual Haj quota - the biggest such expansion in the last 29 years - came to light.

The announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday.

An agreement to this regard was inked by Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent charge) Naqvi with Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten at Jeddah, making the expansion effective from the current year.

The Saudi authorities had five years ago slashed quotas for foreign pilgrims coming from each country by 20 percent in view of safety of the devotees as they undertook expansion of Grand Mosque there.

Accordingly, India's quota was brought down to 1.36 lakh from nearly 1.70 lakh in 2012.

Expressing pleasure at signing of the agreement, Naqvi said his meeting with Benten was "very fruitful" as constructive discussion was held on the whole gamut of issues related to the pilgrimage, transport and accommodation facilities for pilgrims and their safety.

"On behalf of the people and Government of India, we also extend gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Excellency Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, for his keen personal interest and initiative in organising a successful Haj 2016," Naqvi said in a statement.

Naqvi exuded confidence that under the visionary leadership of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, the "excellent" relationship between India and Saudi Arabia will be further strengthened.

Stating India and Saudi Arabia share ideals of global peace, progress and prosperity, Naqvi said the two countries are tied together with strong civilisational, cultural, economic and political links.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction over the improvements in services offered to pilgrims which indicates Saudi Arabia's firm commitment towards welfare and betterment of pilgrims.

The NDA government has started issuing Haj applications from January 2. The last date for submission of applications is January 24.

Saudi Arabia is under major financial crisis and they have no option but to increase the quota of Haj pilgrimage.

As part of its efforts to streamline the process, the government has urged pilgrims to submit their applications online. In December last year, a new Haj website was launched which provides all necessary information to Haj pilgrims, the statement said.

On January 2, the Minister had launched the Haj Committee of India mobile application to help pilgrims apply online.