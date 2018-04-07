After two nights in jail, Salman Khan granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

Jodhpur: After spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, Bollywood star Salman Khan was on Saturday granted bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was proclaimed guilty. The court however has said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the court premises and celebrations erupted the minute news of the bail reached them. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed although the Bishnoi community - which revers blackbucks - have vowed to keep up the pressure. Nonetheless, relief was not just for Salman and his fans but for family members as well. Sisters Alvira and Arpita have been camping in Jodhpur since Thursday and will now get to possibly take Salman back to Mumbai by Saturday evening.

Salman was pronounced guilty in the case on Thursday and sentenced to five years in prison. His legal team appealed for a more lenient punishment and also moved motion for bail but the matter was moved to Friday. On Friday, the judge reserved his order for one more day. Even on Saturday, there was some doubt about Salman's release as the judge hearing the bail application had been transferred in a routine process. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi however did arrive in court and heard arguments from both sides before granting bail in the post-lunch session.

Legal drama aside, there was much drama outside as well when one of Salman's bodyguards reportedly got into a confrontation with members of the press. He was denied entry into the courthouse.