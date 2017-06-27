close
After US visit, PM Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold an official meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at The Hague and review bilateral ties.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 15:06

Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, after his high-profile US visit and meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Landed in Netherlands. This is a visit of great significance which will lead to closer ties with a valued friend," Modi tweeted.

Modi is to hold an official meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at The Hague and review bilateral ties.

This year, India and the Netherlands are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties.

Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of Dutch companies and call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima.

He will also interact with the Indian community who form the second largest India diaspora in Europe.

"I would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change," Modi said in a pre-departure statement in New Delhi on June 23.

Stating that ties formed the core of the bilateral relations, he said that the Netherlands was India`s sixth largest trading partner in the European Union and the fifth largest investment partner globally.

"The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches our development needs," he said.

