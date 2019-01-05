हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AgustaWestland case

AgustaWestland case 'middleman' Christian Michel sent to judicial custody till February 26

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded the British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, Christian Michel, to judicial custody till February 26.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded the British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, Christian Michel, to judicial custody till February 26.

The order was passed by Delhi's Patiala House Court. 

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered Michel’s lawyers to maintain a distance while meeting him.

The lawyers were restricted to meeting Michel for 15 minutes every morning and evening.

The order was passed after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a ban on Michel's lawyer's access to him alleging that the Britisher was being tutored from the outside.

However, his lawyer Aljo K Joseph told the court that Michel had a query regarding something and needed a legal opinion on the same.

The lawyer admitted that Michel tried to give them something but it was immediately pointed out that he was slipping a paper and it was taken away before they could have a look.

During the hearing, the ED said that Michel has named 'Mrs Gandhi' during the interrogation. ED also said that he has also spoken about 'the son of the Italian lady' and how he is going to become the 'next prime minister of the country'. 

The ED told the court that Michel has identified how the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was removed from the deal and was later offered to Tata instead. 

Michel had been sent to ED custody for seven days on December 22.

He was arrested on December 5 after being extradited to India from Dubai. 

The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, finalised during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, was mired in allegations of kickbacks.

54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with former India's Air Force Chief, Air Marshal SP Tyagi, among others.

AgustaWestland case, VVIP chopper deal, Christian Michel, Delhi, Patiala House court

