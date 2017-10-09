close
Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the suspension of licenses for sale of crackers in the national capital.

Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 11:21
Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers in Delhi
File photo

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the suspension of licenses for sale of crackers in the national capital.

The ban on sale and stocking of firecrackers will be in effect till Novermber 1, 2017.

Last year, the top court suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR".

Toddler Arjun Gopal had petitioned against the top court order, urging to modify its order by uplifting the ban on the sale of firecrackers. 

On October 6, A bench of Justices AK Sikri, Abhay Manohar Sapre and Ashok Bhushan reserved its order on the plea seeking restoration of the top court's last year order banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court on September 12, 2017 modified its November 2016 order suspending all licences for sale and retail of firecrackers within Delhi NCR.

Firecracker banBan on firecrackersdiwali firecrackersSupreme Court

