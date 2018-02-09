Ahead of Northeast polls, PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP Parliamentary Board meet in Delhi

Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Friday. The meeting comes days after the party lost the crucial Rajasthan bypolls to Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are attending the meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi's 11 Ashoka Road.

Delhi: Amit Shah and other leaders arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/U5r8RbjOJZ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2018

On Thursday, BJP's core team met to discuss the party's poll strategy in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

In this meeting, party leaders are expected to rake up the upcoming polls in Northeast states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed two rallies in the poll-bound Tripura. Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and his party, Modi said the people in Tripura feel intimidated by the communists.

With agency inputs