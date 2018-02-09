हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ahead of Northeast polls, PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP Parliamentary Board meet in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party held its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Friday. The meeting comes days after the party lost the crucial Rajasthan bypolls to Congress. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 09, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Comments |
Ahead of Northeast polls, PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP Parliamentary Board meet in Delhi

Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi on Friday. The meeting comes days after the party lost the crucial Rajasthan bypolls to Congress. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are attending the meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi's 11 Ashoka Road.

 

 

On Thursday, BJP's core team met to discuss the party's poll strategy in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

In this meeting, party leaders are expected to rake up the upcoming polls in Northeast states. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed two rallies in the poll-bound Tripura. Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and his party, Modi said the people in Tripura feel intimidated by the communists.

With agency inputs

Tags:
BJPBJP parliamentary meetBJP high commandAmit ShahPM ModiKarnataka
Next
Story

Renuka Chowdhury files privilege motion against Kiren Rijiju for 'objectionable' social media post

Trending