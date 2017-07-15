close
Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker calls for all party meet tomorrow

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 10:34
New Delhi: Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, that starts from July 17,  Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called for an all party meeting to be held on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mahajan will seek cooperation from floor leaders of different parties in the Lok Sabha to ensure smooth transaction of business in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11.

The House may not function on the first day of the session on account of death of two sitting MPs-Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna and Rajya Sabha member Pallavi Reddy. 

Parliamentmonsoon sessionLok SabhaSumitra MahajanRajya SabhaVinod KhanaPallavi Reddyall-party meet

