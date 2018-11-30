AIIMS MBBS 2019 registration begins Friday at aiimsexams.org

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS MBBS 2019: The registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination began on Monday, that is, November 30, on its official website aiimsexams.org. The last date to apply for the same is January 3.

The AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. 

Candidates can apply for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam at the official website aiimsexams.org. 

One of the biggest exam in the country, AIIMS test is taken by 2.5 lakh candidates annually, is one of the biggest exams, after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). 

For the AIIMS MBBS 2019 registration, candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible. 

AIIMS exam is held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

The final formalities will continue till March, 2019. After completing the basic registration process, if any mistake is discovered in the application form, candidates will be given adequate time to make the required changes.

