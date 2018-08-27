AIIMS Rishikesh announces massive recruitment drive; Over 656 vacancies for Staff Nurse, Assistants, Technicians

LUCKNOW: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh has announced more than 656 job openings for various positions at different grades. The positions include Staff Nurse, Office Assistant, Personal Assistant, Private Secretary, Technician, Technical Officer and so on.

The highest number of vacancies have been announced for the Nursing Office. Over 611 posts have been advertised for Staff Nurse (Grade II). Here are the details of the vacancies:

Nursing Office (Staff Nurse Grade II)

Unreserved Category (UR) - 424

Other Backward Class (OBC) -84

Scheduled Caste (SC) -47

Scheduled Tribe -56

Details of other positions advertised are as follows:

Office Assistant (NS)

UR-06

OBC -05

SC-03

ST-02

Personal Assistant

OBC-01

SC-01

Private Secretary

UR-04

OBC-01

Programmer (Data Processing Asstt)

UR-O2

Radiographic Technician (Grade I)

UR - 09

OBC-03

SC-02

ST-01

Radiotherapy (Technician Grade II)

UR-02

Senior Programmer (Analyst)

UR- 01

Technical Officer (Technical Supervisor)

Medical Lab Tech

UR-03

Anesthesia /Operation Theater

UR-03

Medical Lab Technician

OBC-01

Anaesthesia/0peration Theater

OBC -01

SC -01

The application Fees for General and OBC candidates are Rs 3,000 (NlL for SC / ST / OPH & Women candidates) per post. Fees shall be paid through online application portal. Fee once remitted will not be refunded in any case.

The application link will be available on the official website from Monday, August 27 onwards.

Know complete recruitment, eligibility and pay scale details here.

AIIMS Rishikesh is one of the six Apex healthcare institutes being established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Its objective is to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education creating a critical mass of doctors and conduct research in the country relevant to the area.