AIIMS wants Lalu to return to Ranchi hospital, RJD workers protest

NEW DELHI: RJD workers protested outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi against the hospital's decision to move their corruption-convicted leader Lalu Prasad to a hospital in Ranchi. Lalu is presently in the middle of a sentence after his conviction four separate cases in the Bihar Fodder Scam.

AIIMS released a statement saying, "Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues.

Lalu had written to the AIIMS management, saying, "I don't want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments," Lalu wrote in a letter to the AIIMS management, reported news agency ANI.

Lalu had been moved to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi from the Birsa Munda Jail on March 16 after he complained of discomfort. He was later shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

The RJD is not taking well to the situation, with Lalu son and current party leader Tejashwi Yadav questioning the decision to shift him to Ranchi. "The decision to shift Laluji from AIIMS to Ranchi Hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Laluji," Tejashwi said, according to ANI.

The brouhaha over which hospital should continue treating Lalu came on a day when he met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his room. Predictably, this had led to questions being raised in some quarters and on social media on why a convict was being allowed to receive social calls with political leaders.