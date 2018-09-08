हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejects RSS' 'lion and dogs' analogy, says outfit disrespects Constitution

Bhagwat had said, "If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that," he said.

Lambasting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark "if a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy it", All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday accused RSS of not believing in the Constitution and condemned their "weird ideas to demean people".

Speaking at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago, the US on Friday, Bhagwat had said that Hindus had no aspiration of dominance and the community would prosper only when it works as a society. "If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that," he said.

The WHC marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in 1893 in Chicago.

Owaisi criticised the RSS saying the Constitution defines everyone as humans and doesn't treat anyone as dogs or lion. He pointed out that the problem with RSS is that they "don't believe in Indian constitution".

He also accused the RSS of having weird ideas to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger. He further said added the RSS has been using such language from the last 90 years.

"So who are dogs and the lion? Indian Constitution defines everyone as humans & doesn't treat them as dogs or lion. The problem with RSS is that they don't believe in Indian constitution. They (RSS) have their weird ideas to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger. This has been the language of RSS from last 90 years and I am not surprised. People of India will reject such crass and crude language," said Owaisi.

Earlier, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar had also condemned Bhagwat's statement. Condemning Bhagwat's statement, Ambedkar claimed that the "dog" reference was for the "Opposition parties" in the country.

"I condemn this 'mansikta' (mentality) of Mohan Bhagwat that he has referred to Opposition parties in the country as dogs," Ambedkar said. He said parties have come and gone out of power but this mentality indicated that the ruling dispensation thinks that the Opposition cannot fight them.

RSSAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM

