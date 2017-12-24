AIMPLB cries conspiracy, to request PM Modi to withdraw instant triple talaq bill

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that it will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold and withdraw the proposed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

"After observing the provisions mentioned in the bill, it looks like that it is a kind of a conspiracy to grab the power of divorce from Muslims. If the government want to stop triple talaq, then it can take our suggestions. We will help in solving the issues under the constitutional provision of Muslim laws," AIMPLB spokesperson Sajjad Nomani said.

The Union Cabinet had on December 15, 2017, cleared the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term for the husband.

The husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case.

The proposed law would only be applicable to instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the draft law, instant triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp - would be bad or illegal and void.

According to the draft law giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable, cognisable offence.

The law would be applicable to the entire country except for Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was informed on December 20 that Muslim organisations were not consulted before the government framed the draft bill.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar had said that the government believed that the proposed bill would help ensure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women.

To a written question on whether the government consulted Muslim organisations before framing the draft law, Minister of State for Law PP Chaudhary replied in the negative.

