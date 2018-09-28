Air hostess suicide case: Court dismisses in-laws' anticipatory bail

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Hostess Suicide

Air hostess suicide case: Court dismisses in-laws&#039; anticipatory bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of in-laws in the alleged suicide case of city-based air hostess, Anissia Batra.

The 39-year-old air hostess, who had been married for seven years to Mayank Batra, a software engineer, had jumped off the terrace on July 15. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband and in-laws where she was declared dead by the doctors. 

Following the death, her family accused the husband and in-laws of troubling Anissia for dowry over the last seven years. 

Hours before taking the extreme step, the victim had sent a message to one of her friends saying that her husband had locked her in a room. She also sent a text to her husband just before jumping off the terrace.

The Delhi Police filed a case under section 420-B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, a complaint about a domestic fight was filed by Anissia on June 27 as well. Following this, she had lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station. In her complaint, she had also said her husband and his family would be responsible if anything happened to her.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

