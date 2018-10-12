हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

Air India's Trichy-Dubai flight has narrow escape after hitting wall

Zee News' Amit Kotecha reports that the plane suffered technical snags but was repaired and it eventually completed a safe journey.

Air India&#039;s Trichy-Dubai flight has narrow escape after hitting wall

A Dubai-bound Air India flight had a close shave when it hit a compound's wall at the Trichy airport on Thursday night.

The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway with 130 passengers on board. It is reported that a part of the plane hit a wall which led to technical snags. After initial repairs, the plane took off for Mumbai at around 0120 hours where it was made to land on priority and complete repair was undertaken.

The plane eventually took off for Dubai and completed an uneventful journey from hereon. It is reported that there was no injury of any kind in the incident.

Air IndiaAir India flights to Dubai

