It's too polluted, cancel Delhi Half Marathon: Indian Medical Association writes to government

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding cancellation of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 19, due to 'high level of air pollution'.

Earlier, Delhi Half Marathon title sponsor Airtel had threatened to discontinue its decade-long alliance with the Delhi Half Marathon in the future if the rising concerns of air pollution in the capital are not immediately addressed.

"Air pollution poses serious health risks and it is important that these concerns are addressed urgently and appropriately by the authorities for Airtel to continue associating with the event next year and beyond," the telecom major said in a statement.

The air quality in Delhi and NCR got more toxic on Tuesday with winds coming in from Punjab and Haryana where stubble burning continues unabated.

According to the satellite images from NASA's fire mapper, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has increased.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind.

The CPCB recorded 'very poor' air quality in the national capital. Neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, however, recorded 'severe'air quality.

Due to smog the visibility early in the morning remained low causing problem in movement of traffic.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in East Delhi`s Dilshad Garden was 420, whereas it was 319 in Anand Vihar.

The pollution was recorded highest in Punjabi Bagh with AQI 999 and 852 in RK Puram.

The air quality in Dwarka and NCR also hovered between 400-420.

AQI level from 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 is 'satisfactory' 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401 and above is 'severe'.