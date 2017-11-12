Air pollution: United Airlines suspends flights to Delhi

New Delhi: United Airlines on Saturday temporarily suspended Newark-Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi.

The airline company currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are travelling to, from or through Delhi.

A United Airlines spokesperson said that the airline was monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies.

"We encourage customers who are travelling over the next several days to visit united.com or download our mobile app for the latest updates and developments," United Airlines stated, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, dense smog continued to enshroud Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, with pollution level remaining in the `severe` category.

At 9:00 am, PM 10 Average Levels (24 Hourly) were recorded at 671 micro grams/m3 Counter, while PM 2.5 Average Levels (24 Hourly) were recorded at 441.7 micrograms/m3 Counter, as per Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In Delhi`s Lodhi Road area, PM 10 levels were at 560, and PM 2.5 at 625. In Noida, PM 10 levels were at 551, and PM 2.5 levels at 541.

The air quality is categorised as `severe`, when pollution level hits 401 or above, in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified four reasons for the sudden onset of pollution - temperature, wind speed, relative humidity and atmospheric boundary layer - for the worsening Delhi air.

(With ANI inputs)