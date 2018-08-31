हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
P Chidambaram

Aircel-Maxis case: ED questions P Chidambaram again

This is the fourth time that the Congress veteran faced questioning over the alleged money laundering case.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday initiated an interrogation with senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. This is the fourth time that the Congress veteran faced questioning over the alleged money laundering case.

 

