Airports across India alerted; militants could use camouflage to enter terminals

New Delhi: Airports across India have been put on alert after intelligence agencies warned of a terror plot ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Agencies have directed authorities related to airports' security to keep a vigil eye as an attacker could be donning the uniform of a security personnel.

The Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had issued an advisory in this regard on December 28.

“Some uniformed staff has airport entry pass. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been asked to frisk them carefully even if they have the pass. The security staff has the tendency of going soft if someone is from the police or army. This can be used as a cover,” Hindustan Times has quoted a BCAS official as saying.

The CISF guards the country’s airports.

Also, the paramilitary force has made a “sweeping squad” which includes personnel trained to profile travellers and spot dubious movements, reported the daily.

The Defence Ministry is responsible for conducting the Republic Day celebrations.