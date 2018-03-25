हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s head priest appoints son as successor, not allowed to enter shrine

There was huge police presence at the shrine to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incident.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 13:56 PM IST
Comments |
Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s head priest appoints son as successor, not allowed to enter shrine

The head priest of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan’s Ajmer was on Sunday stopped from entering the shrine as he appointed his son, Naseeruddin Ali, as his successor. Naseeruddin questioned the move to stop the head priest from entering the shrine.

Terming it as hooliganism, he said, “How can they stop the head priest from entering the Dargah? This is hooliganism, even the administration is helpless. They have locked us out.”

There was huge police presence at the shrine to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incident.

In a picture released by news agency ANI, Naseeruddin is seen discussing the issue with police officials. Huge crowd can be seen around Naseeruddin.

Tags:
Ajmer Sharif dargahAjmer DargahAjmerAjmer shrine
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi turns Yoga teacher in 3D avatar, shows how to perform asanas

Trending