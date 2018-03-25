Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s head priest appoints son as successor, not allowed to enter shrine

The head priest of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan’s Ajmer was on Sunday stopped from entering the shrine as he appointed his son, Naseeruddin Ali, as his successor. Naseeruddin questioned the move to stop the head priest from entering the shrine.

Terming it as hooliganism, he said, “How can they stop the head priest from entering the Dargah? This is hooliganism, even the administration is helpless. They have locked us out.”

There was huge police presence at the shrine to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incident.

In a picture released by news agency ANI, Naseeruddin is seen discussing the issue with police officials. Huge crowd can be seen around Naseeruddin.