हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, hospitalised

The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long-serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.

IANS| Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 22:01 PM IST
Comments |
AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, hospitalised

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony was on Wednesday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fell at his home here and suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, said hospital authorities.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon, but a doctor did not confirm the time.

"He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon and is currently admitted. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain haemorrhage," said the doctor on the condition of anonymity.

The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long-serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.

Doctors said that Antony will remain in the hospital for next two-three days after which he will be discharged.

Tags:
AK AntonyRam Manohar Lohia Hospitalbrain haemorrhage
Next
Story

Indian App 'Har Har Mahadev' fights porn addiction with Hindu devotional songs, inspirational speeches

Trending