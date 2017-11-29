AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, hospitalised

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony was on Wednesday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fell at his home here and suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, said hospital authorities.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon, but a doctor did not confirm the time.

"He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon and is currently admitted. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain haemorrhage," said the doctor on the condition of anonymity.

The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long-serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.

Doctors said that Antony will remain in the hospital for next two-three days after which he will be discharged.