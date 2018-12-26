Akhilesh Yadav lauds KCR's bid to form Federal Front, says will meet Telangana CM in Hyderabad

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday appreciated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts to bring the Opposition parties together to fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

He added that KCR has been trying to bring together a federal front and that the SP chief will be flying to Hyderabad to meet Chandrashekhar Rao.

"Efforts to bring all parties together have been ongoing for many months; I congratulate Telangana Chief Minister for working in this direction. He has been trying to bring together a federal front, I’ll go to Hyderabad to meet him.

The Telangana Chief Minister had met his Odisha and West Bengal counterparts Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee in the last two days to push his idea of non-BJP non-Congress front.

He is scheduled to meet Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati soon.