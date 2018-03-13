Akhilesh slams former friend Naresh Agrawal for his 'filmy' jibe at Jaya Bachchan

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised close aide and former party member Naresh Agrawal for his remark on the veteran actress and former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, “Jaya Bachchan ji par ki gayi abhadra tipdni ke liye hum BJP ke Naresh Agrawal ke bayan ki kadi ninda karte hain. Yeh film jagat ke saath hi Bharat ki har mahila ka bhi apmaan hai (We strongly condemn BJP's Naresh Agarwal for remarks made on Mrs Jaya Bachchan, which lacks in decency. This is an insult to the film fraternity and every woman in India. If BJP really respects women, then take immediate action against them. The Women's Commission should also take action).”

Agrawal, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, called Bachchan a 'film wali' while interacting with media.

"Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha. Meri koi shart par nahi aya, koi Rajya Sabka ki ticket ki maang nahi hai (I was put at par with a film actor. My ticket was given to her. I have not come (to BJP) on any condition. I do not want a ticket to Rajya Sabha)," Agarwal had said.

Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani lashed out at Agrawal for the insensitive comment. “Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,” Swaraj tweeted.

Smriti said “let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women”, referring to a five-year-old court case.

She added, “In fact let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics.”