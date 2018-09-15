हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav not to attend RSS meet in Delhi, says 'don't have much knowledge about it'

The three-day RSS lecture series will begin from Monday at the Vigyan Bhavan.

Akhilesh Yadav not to attend RSS meet in Delhi, says &#039;don&#039;t have much knowledge about it&#039;

NEW DELHI: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that he will not attend the upcoming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meet scheduled to be held in the national capital from Monday.

"I don't have much knowledge about the RSS. I have only read about what made Sardar Patel ban the RSS and after reading that paragraph I don't have the courage to attend the meet," Akhilesh said.

The Samajwadi Party chief made these remarks while speaking at the 'India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit' event here.

"I always insist that each one should at least read about those matters which were banned by Sardar Patel. It will ensure that whatever he had said that time, the situation remains same even today," he added.

While the SP chief has decided not to attend the RSS meet, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is yet to clear the air on the issue. It was reported that the RSS had sent invitations to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and several others to attend the upcoming event. The right-wing outfit said that the event will help te invitees to know more about the Sangh Parivar and its ideologies and remove all misconceptions about it.     

The RSS will organise a three-day lecture series 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective' with its chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vigyan Bhavan here.

All top RSS functionaries from across the country and world are expected to attend the three-day event.   

