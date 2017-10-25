Akhilesh Yadav reacts to IAF fighter jets’ touchdown on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hailed the Indian Air Force exercise on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, which was built by his government.

The 44-year-old leader, however, avoided any politics over the issue and showered praises on the Indian Air Force. He also tweeted that he was proud that the Lucknow-Agra expressway is a national strategic asset.

“Infrastructure is vital to UP’s prosperity and India’s security. Proud that Agra-Lucknow Expressway is now a National strategic asset,” tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Infrastructure is vital to UP's prosperity and India's security. Proud that Agra-Lucknow Expressway is now a National strategic asset.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force showcased its ability to have its fighter jets and transport plane make use of public highways in case of emergencies. Over 16 planes either landed, did a low flyby or did touchdowns on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

A Super Hercules C130J transport plane was the first to land and it offloaded Garud commandos and a vehicle to 'secure the landing area.' It was the main highlight because it was for the first time that an IAF transport plane landed on a highway. India has six of these Hercules transport planes.

Mirage 2000 fighter jets were next at the expressway with several of them either doing a touchdown or whizzing past in a low flyby manoeuvre. There were six of these jets in two formations of three each.

Sukhoi 30 jets too did touchdowns and low flyby manoeuvre.

The objective of the exercise was to practice IAF's operational ability to make use of public highways during times of emergencies. It is learnt that the IAF did not want to bring any of its jets to a complete halt here as it was a training-related exercise.

The exercise was conducted on a highway stretch near Bangarmau in Unnao district, about 65 kms from Lucknow.

The drill was conducted by the IAF in collaboration with the UP state government.