RPF

Alert RPF constable saves woman from getting crushed under a train, Railway Minister calls it 'heroic'- Watch

Lauding the “heroic attempt” by the RPF constable, the Union Minister said that the “Railway family” was “working non stop to ensure safety and convenience of our passengers”.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has saved the life of a woman by preventing her from getting under a train at Kanujmarg railway station in Mumbai. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the video was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted, “Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. I am very proud of our Railway family which is working non stop to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers.”

Just a few days ago, an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force had saved a woman from being crushed between the platform and a train at the Egmore railway station in Chennai. The incident took place when the woman who was trying to board a moving train slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Constable RK Meena who was at the platform rushed to her to save her. he along with others on the platform managed to pull the woman back quickly. The woman suffered minor injuries in the accident.

In another such incident from Mumbai, an RPF constable had in February this year saved a seven-year-old boy from falling into the gap between the platform and the track at Naigaon railway station. The incident took place on platform number 2 of the station at around 9 pm. The boy was boarding a Churchgate-bound train along with his mother when the mishap happened. While boarding the train, the mother managed to get into the train's compartment, but the child was left hanging outside the gate. Constable Sunil Napa who was on duty at the platform rushed to the boy and pulled him away safely to the platform. 

