no confidence motion

All about Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla who introduced no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government

Photo Credit: Lok Sabha website

Jayadev Galla, the Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha MP from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and one of the wealthiest parliamentarians with declared assets of Rs 683 crore during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, introduced the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance government on Friday. Galla delivered a stirring speech justifying the no-confidence motion and Centre's alleged step-motherly treatment of Andhra Pradesh.

Moving the no-confidence motion, Galla claimed that Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot and injustice has been meted out to its people. He called it a  war between morality and majority, adding the motion has been moved as there is a bias against Andhra Pradesh.  

Galla was born in Diguvamagham village in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 1966, to Ramachandra Naidu Galla, founder of Amara Raja group of industries, and Aruna Kumari Galla,  a former MLA and a former Andhra Pradesh minister. He attended Westmont High School, West Mont, Illinois, USA and did his Bachelor in Arts (Political Science and Economics) from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA.

An industrialist-social worker by profession, he married prominent Telugu film actor Krishna's daughter Padmavathi Ghattamaneni on June 26, 1991. The couple has two sons - Siddharth Galla and Ashok Galla.

He was elected to 16th Lok Sabha and was a member of the Standing Committee on Commerce from September 1, 2014 to August 31, 2017. He is a member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Committee on Private Members Bills & Resolutions, Tobacco Board, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Joint Committee on the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Laws and Miscellaneous Provision (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and Standing Committee on Defence,

Galla is also involved in several social and cultural activities. He is the permanent trustee of Rajanna Trust and Krishna Deva Raya Education trusts. His hobbies include travel, photography, motor sports and scuba driving. Galla plays golf, tennis, chess, squash. He is also the president of Andhra Pradesh  Squash Rackets Association (affiliated to the Squash Rackets Federation of India).

